Newport News beaches under swimming advisories

Health officials are urging beachgoers not to swim in the water at Hilton, Huntington, King-Lincoln and Anderson Park beaches until bacteria levels go down.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Peninsula health officials are warning beachgoers not to swim in the water at several beaches around Newport News.

The health district issued swimming advisories on Wednesday for the Hilton, Huntington, King-Lincoln and Anderson Park beaches.

Right now, those waters are filled with high levels of enterococci.

Until those bacteria levels get back to the state water quality standard, people are being asked not to get in the water until further notice. Warning signs have also been posted along those beaches.