Newport News issues swimming advisory for Hilton Park Beach

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The health department says it's not safe to swim at Hilton Park Beach in Newport News on Friday, June 3.

The Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts (HPHD) tested for water quality on May 31 and June 1, and said based on those tests, the bacteria levels are too high for people to swim in the water.

Enterococci tests to figure out the levels of fecal matter at beaches happen regularly, and once bacteria levels go back down, the health department will lift the advisory.

In the meantime, officials will post signs on the beaches with affected water.

If you swim in water that has above-average bacteria levels, you could get sick.