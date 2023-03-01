'A psychological toll' | NFL veteran, Chesapeake city councilman weighs in on Buffalo Bills player who suffered cardiac arrest

Former NFL player and Norfolk native Don Carey said he immediately began texting his group chat of player friends after the incident aired on television.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It’s a moment much bigger than the world of sports. Monday night, during a football game, there was a moment about what matters more than anything else.

A stadium of spectators stood still watching medical staff treat collapsed Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field.

The moment, captured on primetime Monday Night Football, drew prayers from across the NFL community and the nation.

Hamlin has been stabilized but remains in critical condition at the hospital.

"We're more than just NFL players, we're human beings who provide for our families," Don Carey III said.

Now a Chesapeake City Council member, Carey spent a decade in the NFL, playing for the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars after being drafted from Norfolk State University.

He said watching Monday night's incident was unlike the injuries he’s seen in person during his playing career.

"A young man gets up, falls down and doesn’t move," he said. "You don’t see that that often, that’s psychologically a very difficult thing to comprehend.”

He said the unfortunate truth is the hit that hospitalized Hamlin isn’t considered anything more than a routine NFL play.

"When it’s a mundane play that’s typically, that’s what gives more pause for concern, because it points to a deeper issue.”

Cardiologist for Riverside Health System Dr. Alexandra Ward said the quick action of medical staff can’t be understated in helping save Hamlin’s life.

“There’s not oxygen getting to the brain, a lack of oxygen getting to the vital organs, a buildup of lactic acid. It’s sort of a catastrophic phenomenon globally," she said, noting the importance of "quick and effective" CPR in stabilizing Hamlin.

Carey added he didn't believe this event would lead to NFL rule changes, because of how routine the play that hospitalized Hamlin appeared to be.

“You can’t remove the potentiality of injury from a violent sport," Carey said. "The important thing is making sure he's healthy."

Hamlin’s family released a statement Tuesday, saying they were “deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations” from across the country.