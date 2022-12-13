New approach:Norfolk Health Department re-evaluating COVID-19 vaccine distribution following clinic closure

A health department leader said they will put limited dollars into efforts to vaccinate the most vulnerable communities.

NORFOLK, Va. — Since its opening back in January of 2021, health workers have administered more than 155,000 vaccinations at the Military Circle Mall COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

“It’s been one of the most successful community vaccination sites in the Commonwealth,” said Paul Brumund, the chief operations officer of Norfolk and Virginia Beach Health Districts.

Ahead of its closing, Brumund recounts the site’s work with more than just COVID-19 vaccines. The site also administered Mpox vaccinations and even held testing for COVID-19

“I can remember we had lines around the building just to get testing done,” Brumund said.

He said that following months of discussions, Virginia Department of Health leaders decided to close the facility and re-evaluate how to approach COVID-19 in Hampton Roads.

It comes at a time where COVID-19 cases are trending upwards.

“We have high vaccination rates in the community," he said.

"Our current rate of disease is considered low by the metrics.”

Brumund said the long-term goal is to vaccinate more vulnerable communities rather than taking a broad approach.

He said the department is using limited funding to have pharmacies help them reach vulnerable areas.

“So, we’re working with faith-based organizations, health departments, other organizations that want to have a focused effort on vaccinating populations they work with,” Brumund said.

They’ll continue to work with community partners on other opportunities to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

With more vaccines available community-wide, he hopes more people will take advantage of them.

Brumund said that there's no plan to re-open the vaccination site in the future.