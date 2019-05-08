NORFOLK, Va. — Starting today, the Norfolk Police Department's patrol cars will be outfitted with a critical device that could save a life.

Thirty-six automated external defibrillators (AEDs) were donated to the police force by EVMS's Brock Institute.

"It's super easy," Chad Daniels of the Norfolk Police Department said. "Basically once you turn it on and open it up... it's going to walk the officer [through] exactly what to do."

The AEDs will guide officers through the process with verbal commands.

When an emergency call goes out, Norfolk Fire-Rescue paramedics respond. But a police officer might be dispatched if they're patrolling in the area.

"When a person suffering cardiac arrest calls 911, a police officer might be right down the street," Daniels said.

Damon Langley of Norfolk Fire-Rescue explained with AEDs now in police patrol cars as standard equipment, officers can act if they get there first.

"We average about two cardiac arrests a day," Langley said. "So it's more than likely a police unit may be able to get there before we do because we're responding from a fire station."

He continued: "If they happen to be patrolling the area and they're right up the block they could be extremely effective in taking care of that patient."

Deputy Chief of Norfolk Police Joe Clark said getting AEDs in patrol cars was spearheaded by EVMS.

"EVMS came to us. They proposed this response protocol and they donated the AEDs that are now in our patrol cars," Clark said. "Without EVMS. This project wouldn't have happened. They put this together, they proposed it. It's going to have a tremendous impact throughout the city."

EVMS doctor Barry Knapp said early defibrillation can increase the chances of survival for cardiac arrest victims.

"The AED is the definitive therapy. Either in the pre-hospital setting or the hospital setting," he said. "Whether it'd be EVMS, whether it'd be Norfolk Fire-Rescue, or Norfolk Police Department, our whole focus is saving lives and community health."