Norfolk researchers asking adults to sign up for RSV vaccine trials

NORFOLK, Va. — The Alliance for Multispecialty Research (AMR) in Norfolk is in phase three of a trial for adult RSV vaccines.

RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is mostly known for being contagious in babies and kids, but experts say nearly 2.6 million adults over 65 contract RSV each year.

The illness has similar symptoms to COVID-19. According to the CDC, it can cause bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

While healthy adults might get mild cold-like symptoms and recover within a week, RSV can be dangerous for young children and the elderly.

AMR is looking for volunteers, anyone 60 and older, to take part in the trial to develop an RSV vaccine.

If you're in the trial, you'll either receive a vaccine or a placebo. You don't need to have medical insurance to participate.