NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Department of Public Health is offering a free drive-thru and walk-up clinic for seasonal flu shots.

Flu shots are available for anyone age 3 and up, while supplies last. The clinic will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Military Circle Mall, formerly the Macy’s parking lot, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

An alternate rain date will be October 26.

For more information, call 757-683-2834.

