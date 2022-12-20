In the midst of 'triple threat,' pain relief medicine for children scarce at local pharmacies

Even some major pharmacy chains are placing limits on how much pediatric fever-reducing medicine shoppers can buy.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — As families prepare to gather for the holidays, a so-called "triple threat" or "perfect trifecta" of flu, RSV and COVID-19 is raising concerns.

A surge in respiratory illnesses is forcing some big pharmacy chains to limit the amount of children's medicines shoppers can buy; however, the skyrocketing demand is also putting locally-owned pharmacies in a pinch.

James Mitchell, a registered pharmacist, owns and operates Southeast Community Pharmacy in Newport News.

Mitchell told 13News Now that lately, he has trouble replenishing stock of brand name and generic varieties of children's Tylenol and Motrin.

"I'm struggling to get it," said Mitchell. "I think it's something that simple, what we would say would be demand, high demand and they just can't keep up with it."

"They" are the wholesalers Mitchell relies on for the supply of these kinds of pediatric pain relievers and fever reducers.

"Few are scheduled to come in this week and a few next week. I don't know if I'll get my name in the hat quick enough, but I'm checking it every day," Mitchell said.

The FDA claimed there is no national shortage, but instead constrained supplies and sporadic outages.

CVS is placing a two-product purchase limit for children's pain relief products in-store and online. Meanwhile, Walgreens is letting online shoppers buy up to six of those kinds of medication.

"It's not just COVID and/or flu, RSV, it's everything all at once, which is like it's a very stressful time for moms right now," parent Jaclyn Davis told ABC News.

Mitchell wants to put some parents at ease and said it is possible for children to take fractions of adult doses. It will just depend on their weight and age.

"Maybe they take half a tablet instead of a whole tablet and then I can teach mom how to crush the tablet. You see, we can work with them like that," said Mitchell.

He suggested parents call their pharmacist for the proper guidance.

Looking ahead, Mitchell expressed optimism, predicting that supply will overflow a month or two from now.