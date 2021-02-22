Panel approves paid sick days for home health care workers

A last-minute amendment by Democrats limited the bill to cover only home healthcare workers serving Medicaid patients.

A bill that would have mandated paid sick leave for a range of essential workers cleared a key Senate committee Monday, but only after it was sharply whittled down to cover only home health care workers.

The original House bill would have required paid sick leave for grocery store workers, prison personnel, child care providers, farmworkers and poultry workers.

