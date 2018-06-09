NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — From watching the leaves change and breaking out those comfy sweaters, to deciding on this year's Halloween costume, fall brings a lot of fun activities for children and families!

But with the change in season comes those dreadful allergies, which can cause flare-ups in asthma.

Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters says that while allergies can cause flare-ups in asthma, they aren't the only trigger.

Pediatric Allergist and Immunologist, Dr. Lauren Smith, of CHKD spoke with 13News Now about asthma management.

What causes asthma symptoms to worsen or flare-up?

Triggers: Triggers are substances or situations that start an asthma episode. Your child may have more than one trigger, so identifying and avoiding these are very important in asthma management.

Examples of triggers: Allergies (dust, pollen, pets), Irritants (smoke, perfume, cleaning odors), Weather changes (hot to cold, wet to dry), Infections (cold or virus), Exercise, Stress and emotion

With proper management, a child with asthma can fully participate in most sports, but remember to give your child asthma medicine before exercising, as recommended by his or her healthcare provider. Aerobic exercise actually improves airway function by strengthening breathing muscles.

How should asthma be dealt with at school?

It is important to work with your child’s healthcare provider and school staff to meet your child’s asthma plan goals. Some children may need to take their medicines during school hours, so be sure to understand laws about carrying a rescue inhaler and ensure your child knows when and how to use it

The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology recommends meeting with school staff to inform of the condition, management plan, and how to help during an asthma flare-up. Physical activity coaches and supervisors should also be made aware of a child’s asthma condition and inhaler use.

What are some helpful tips for managing asthma?

Be sure to consult your child’s healthcare provider about use of daily medicines.

Give your child their controller medicine every day to keep asthma under control and always use a spacer with inhaler or mouthpiece/mask with a nebulizer

Avoid asthma triggers

Give your child their reliever medicine when you start to see early warning signs or other asthma symptoms as directed by your child’s doctor.

Develop an action plan with your child and his or her supervisors should an asthma episode occur

