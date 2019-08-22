NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Peninsula Health District issued an alert about potential Hepatitis A exposure at restaurants in Newport News.

Officials said a food handler at the Kebab House at 980 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, and the Sunrise Pizzeria located at 10158 Jefferson Ave, Newport News was recently diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

As a result, the Peninsula Health District said anyone who had any food or drinks from the Kebab House from August 2 through August 13, 2019, or the Sunrise Pizzeria from August 6 through August 10, 2019, may have been exposed to the virus.

Both restaurants have been cooperating fully with the Peninsula Health District in identifying and mitigating any risk. There is no indication of any food products at these restaurants being the source of the infection.

Hepatitis A is a virus that causes inflammation of the liver. It can be spread by direct contact with another person who has the infection, by consuming contaminated food or drink, or by touching surfaces that have been contaminated with the virus.

The classic symptom of Hepatitis A is a yellowing of the skin or the eyes called jaundice. Other symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, and light-colored stools.

The health department said symptoms develop 15-50 days after exposure to the virus. If someone is experiencing any of the symptoms of Hepatitis A, they should contact a medical provider immediately. Individuals who have not been previously vaccinated and have never had Hepatitis A infection are susceptible to the disease and may be at risk.

The Peninsula Health District said anyone who was at the restaurants may benefit from getting a vaccine to prevent Hepatitis A if received within two weeks from the date of exposure.

The Hepatitis A vaccine is available at various urgent care clinics and pharmacies. It is also available at the Peninsula Health District for free or at a reduced cost.

If you have any questions related to Hepatitis A or the vaccine, contact the Peninsula Health District at 757-594-7427.