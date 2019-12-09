YORKTOWN, Va. — Just three weeks after the Peninsula Health District warned about a possible hepatitis A exposure at two Newport News restaurants, they've released another warning, this time in Yorktown.

Officials issued an alert Thursday about an employee at Ginny's Restaurant on George Washington Memorial Highway in Yorktown who was recently diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

People who consumed food or drinks from Ginny's on August 22, 23, 28, 29 and Sept. 4 could have been exposed to Hepatitis A.

The district warns that any individuals who had not been previously vaccinated or have never had Hepatitis A infection are susceptible to the disease and could be at risk if they ate or drank anything from the restaurant on those dates.

The vaccine could benefit those who were exposed to the disease if it's received within two weeks from the date of exposure.

On August 28, the Peninsula Health District issued a previous alert for Hepatitis A exposure at two Newport News restaurants.

Hepatitis A is a virus that causes inflammation of the liver. It can be spread by direct contact with another person who has the infection, by consuming contaminated food or drink, or by touching surfaces that have been contaminated with the virus.