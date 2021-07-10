The Peninsula Heart Walk is about to kick off. Here's how you can sign up or donate.

On Nov. 13 at 9 a.m. at Newport News Park, people will be lining up to participate in a fundraiser that aims to fight heart disease and strokes.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: the video above is on file from October 2021.

The American Heart Association is bringing back the Peninsula Heart Walk on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the event said the goal is to get people moving for a good cause.

"The Peninsula Heart Walk brings the community together by engaging participants in fun, socially distanced activities like yoga and scavenger hunts, providing an opportunity to honor cardiovascular disease and stroke survivors, inspiring each other to make positive, heart-healthy lifestyle changes," wrote Communications Director Jaylyn Brown.

There are one-mile and three-mile options for teams to take on at the event.

Participants might also meet Francena McCorory, a Team USA two-time Olympic gold medalist from Hampton.

MeShall Hills, the executive director for the AHA Hampton Roads, said Bon Secours would be sponsoring the 2021 event.

"We want the community to know that while the experience may look different than in past years due to us following all local and state COVID-19 guidelines, our mission and impact remains the same in being a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives with the goal to create health equity for all," Hills wrote.