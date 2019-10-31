ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A clinical trial is underway where healthy adults are being deliberately infected with the flu.
For $3,300, 80 adults will receive a nasal spray with the flu virus and spend at least one week at an inpatient facility until they are rid of the virus.
Researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases hope to learn more about how levels of preexisting flu antibodies will affect the duration and severity of a person’s flu symptoms.
The study ends in May at vaccine research units at the University of Maryland, Baltimore, Saint Louis University Center for Vaccine Development in Missouri, Duke University in North Carolina and Ohio's Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.
