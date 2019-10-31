CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're always running late for work or events, there's no need to rush.

According to a new study from Harvard University, people who are always late tend to be happier and live longer. Researchers say those who can't get anywhere on time usually have lower blood pressure and a lower risk of developing heart disease.

Harvard offered seven tips to help you manage stress in a related study. They include getting enough sleep, learning how to relax and strengthening your social network. Perhaps the most important one? Asking for help. It's OK to know you can't do everything on your own.

Harvard researchers also concluded that an optimistic outlook can improve your overall health. In a separate study that evaluated the link between optimism and overall health, they found people with a positive outlook were much more likely to stay healthy and enjoy independent living than their less cheerful peers.

Researchers at Penn State agreed, saying that only about 8% of the things we worry about ever come true.

