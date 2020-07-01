Petition to make ‘Bengals/Browns fans’ a condition for medical marijuana submitted to Ohio Medical Board

A final vote is expected this summer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns fans are used to disappointment. A petition sent to the Ohio State Medical Board is asking for help.

According to the medical board, they’ve received 28 petitions for qualifying conditions for medical marijuana treatment. Among those: being a Bengals or Browns fan.

The board will meet on Feb. 12 to discuss the petitions. The committee will decide which petitions will be considered. A final vote is expected this summer.

During the petition process, someone needed to provide relevant medical or scientific evidence to support their claim and letters of support provided by physicians.