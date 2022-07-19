Beat the heat | Here are some places to cool off in Hampton Roads

The temperature highs are forecasted to be in the 90s across Hampton Roads, which can cause problems for people's health.

With hot temperatures hovering over Hampton Roads this week, staying cool inside won't be a bad idea. And luckily, the seven cities will have places for people to stay safe and healthy.

An area of high pressure, also known as Bermuda High, is drawing hot and humid air from the south into the region, something that will continue through the week. The temperature highs are forecasted to be in the 90s.

Excessive heat can cause a lot of problems for people's health, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here's the list of places you can go to cool off:

Norfolk

During excessive heat, people in Norfolk are encouraged to take advantage of the city's libraries and the lobbies of community centers.

Virginia Beach

A spokesperson said the City of Virginia Beach doesn't open specific cooling centers, but people who don't have access to air-conditioned spaces are encouraged to visit one of the city’s libraries to hang out.

The city also recommended going to a public place, such as a mall.

Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth will activate its “Cool City” cooling stations on Wednesday and Thursday for several hours on both days. Water will be provided at all locations.

Portsmouth Main Library, 601 Court Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Churchland Library, 4934 High Street West from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cradock Library, 28 Prospect Parkway from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Human Services Building (Dept. of Social Services Building), 1701 High Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Senior Station, 3500 Clifford Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Behavioral Healthcare Services Building, 1811 King Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The cooling station at the Portsmouth City Hall lobby is temporarily closed due to air conditioner repair work.

Chesapeake

A spokesperson for the City of Chesapeake said people are welcome and encouraged to visit any libraries or community centers if they need to seek refuge from the high temperatures.

Newport News

A spokesperson for the City of Newport News encouraged people to stop by the city's public library branches and community centers to seek relief from the heat.

Additionally, the Four Oaks Day Services and Training Center is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to support the homeless community. It's located at 7401 Warwick Boulevard.