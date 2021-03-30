Pollen levels may affect the likelihood of contracting COVID-19

If pollen affects your allergies, you probably won’t like hearing there is a chance it could make it easier to get COVID-19 too.

NORFOLK, Va. — It’s about that time when pollen starts covering just about everything in Hampton Roads.

If you aren’t a fan of pollen, to begin with, you probably won’t like hearing there is a chance that it could also make it easier to get COVID-19.

Along with making us sneeze and cough more, none of which is good during the pandemic, pollen can also weaken the immune system because it interferes with the body’s natural way of recognizing viruses.

“The immune response appears to be altered in a way that doesn’t allow us to fight off the COVID infection in the way we should be able to many times,” said allergy specialist Dr. Mona Mangat.

A recent National Academy of Sciences study backs up the claim.

After studying pollen levels and COVID-19 case numbers in 31 countries, they found that when pollen levels spiked, case numbers spiked as well.

We are in the early stages of a pollen boom in Hampton Roads. After rain and wind in the coming days, expect pollen levels to soar as we get into the thick of Spring.