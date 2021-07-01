Portsmouth marks Overdose Awareness Day with resource event at Cultural Center

Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. Portsmouth said it would have teams at the Art & Cultural Center to share resources with people who need them.

The City of Portsmouth is trying to help people escape addiction on Overdose Awareness Day.

Aug. 31 each year is a time to remember people who died after taking drugs and to share tools to help people escape that fate.

Fatal drug overdoses have been the top method of unnatural deaths in Virginia since 2013, according to the state health department's latest Drug Overdose Quarterly Report.

The Portsmouth Fire Department and Behavioral Health Peer Support Team will be at the Art & Cultural Center on High Street for the event Tuesday. They'll be set up outside the courtyard.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., anyone is welcome to take what they need from the peer support station or NARCAN station, and check out the city's other resources for people struggling with addiction.

NARCAN is a treatment for people who are going into an opioid overdose.