Health

Portsmouth USDA Summer Food Service Program locations

The city will help provide the food that school kids miss out on over summer break.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth children who rely on school lunches will be able to pick up meals over the summer.

The Portsmouth Department of Parks & Recreation is participating in the USDA Summer Food Service Program, the city said. 

Free meals will be provided to all kids on a first-come-first-served basis. 

Meals will be provided at the locations below from June 27 through August 31. 

Locations for meal pick-up:

  • Brighton Elementary (1100 Portsmouth Boulevard) – AlphaBest
    • 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
    • Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m.
    • Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.
  • Calvary Church (2117 London Boulevard) – Ram’s Youth Summer Program
    • 6/27/22 – 8/5/22 Monday-Friday
    • Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m.
    • Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.
  • Cavalier Manor Recreation Center (404 Viking Street) – Summer RAYS
    • 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
    • Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m.
    • Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.
  • Churchland Academy (4061 River Shore Road) – Summer RAYS
    • 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
    • Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m.
    • Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.
  • Churchland Elementary (5601 Michael Lane) – Summer RAYS 
    • 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
    • Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m.
    • Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.
  • Churchland Elementary (5601 Michael Lane) – Summer School
    • 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday
    • Breakfast ONLY, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.
  • Cradock Middle School (21 Alden Avenue) – Summer School
    • 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday
    • Breakfast ONLY, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
  • Cradock Middle School (21 Alden Avenue) – PAL Summer Camp  
    • 6/27/22 – 8/11/22 Monday-Thursday
    • Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m.
    • Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.
  • Cradock Recreation Center (308 Allen Road) – Summer RAYS 
    • 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
    • Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m. 
    • Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.
  • Douglass Park Elementary (34 Grand Street) – Summer School
    • 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday
    • Breakfast ONLY, 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.      
  • Douglass Park Elementary (34 Grand Street) – 21st Century 
    • 7/5/22 – 7/29/22 Monday-Friday
    • Breakfast 9 -- 10 a.m. 
    • Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.
  • Hodges Manor Elementary (1201 Cherokee Road) –  AlphaBest 
    • 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
    • Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m.
    • Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.
  • Hope Charitable Services (3517 Winchester Drive)
    • 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
    • Breakfast 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
    • Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.
  • Waterview (3649 Hartford Street) – Summer RAYS 
    • 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
    • Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m.
    • Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.
  • Joseph E. Parker Recreation Center (3649 Hartford Street) – Summer RAYS
    • 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
    • Breakfast 8 -- 9 a.m.
    • Lunch 12 – 2:00 p.m.
  • Mariner Christian Academy (6006 Churchland Boulevard) –  Grove Baptist
    • 6/27/22 – 8/31/22 Monday-Friday
    • Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m.
    • Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.
  • Neighborhood Facility Recreation Center (900 Elm Avenue) – Summer RAYS 
    • 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
    • Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m.
    • Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.
  • Parkview Elementary (260 Elm Avenue) –  Summer School
    • 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday
    • Breakfast ONLY, 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
  • Parkview Elementary (260 Elm Avenue) – 21st Century
    • 7/5/22 – 7/29/22 Monday-Friday
    • Lunch ONLY, 12 – 2 p.m.
  • Simonsdale Elementary (4841 Clifford Street) – Summer School 
    • 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday
    • Breakfast ONLY, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.
  • Swanson Homes (1746 South Street)
    • 6/27/22 – 9/1/22 Monday-Thursday
    • Lunch ONLY, 12 – 2 p.m.
  • Victory Elementary (2828 Greenwood Drive) – Starbase Victory
    • 6/27/22 – 8/4/22 Monday-Thursday
    • Lunch ONLY, 12 – 2 p.m.
  • Manor High School (1401 Elmhurst Lane) –  Football 
    • 6/20/22 – 8/26/22 - Monday-Friday
    • Supper ONLY, 4:30 -- 6 p.m.
  • Zion Baptist Church (225 Hatton Street) – Legacy Learning Academy
    • 6/27/22– 8/26/22 Monday-Friday
    • Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m. 
    • Lunch 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.   

