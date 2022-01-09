Portsmouth USDA Summer Food Service Program locations

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth children who rely on school lunches will be able to pick up meals over the summer.
The Portsmouth Department of Parks & Recreation is participating in the USDA Summer Food Service Program, the city said.
Free meals will be provided to all kids on a first-come-first-served basis.
Meals will be provided at the locations below from June 27 through August 31.
Locations for meal pick-up:
- Brighton Elementary (1100 Portsmouth Boulevard) – AlphaBest
- 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
- Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m.
- Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.
- Calvary Church (2117 London Boulevard) – Ram’s Youth Summer Program
- 6/27/22 – 8/5/22 Monday-Friday
- Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m.
- Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.
- Cavalier Manor Recreation Center (404 Viking Street) – Summer RAYS
- 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
- Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m.
- Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.
- Churchland Academy (4061 River Shore Road) – Summer RAYS
- 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
- Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m.
- Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.
- Churchland Elementary (5601 Michael Lane) – Summer RAYS
- 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
- Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m.
- Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.
- Churchland Elementary (5601 Michael Lane) – Summer School
- 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday
- Breakfast ONLY, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.
- Cradock Middle School (21 Alden Avenue) – Summer School
- 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday
- Breakfast ONLY, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
- Cradock Middle School (21 Alden Avenue) – PAL Summer Camp
- 6/27/22 – 8/11/22 Monday-Thursday
- Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m.
- Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.
- Cradock Recreation Center (308 Allen Road) – Summer RAYS
- 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
- Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m.
- Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.
- Douglass Park Elementary (34 Grand Street) – Summer School
- 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday
- Breakfast ONLY, 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
- Douglass Park Elementary (34 Grand Street) – 21st Century
- 7/5/22 – 7/29/22 Monday-Friday
- Breakfast 9 -- 10 a.m.
- Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.
- Hodges Manor Elementary (1201 Cherokee Road) – AlphaBest
- 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
- Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m.
- Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.
- Hope Charitable Services (3517 Winchester Drive)
- 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
- Breakfast 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
- Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.
- Waterview (3649 Hartford Street) – Summer RAYS
- 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
- Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m.
- Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.
- Joseph E. Parker Recreation Center (3649 Hartford Street) – Summer RAYS
- 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
- Breakfast 8 -- 9 a.m.
- Lunch 12 – 2:00 p.m.
- Mariner Christian Academy (6006 Churchland Boulevard) – Grove Baptist
- 6/27/22 – 8/31/22 Monday-Friday
- Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m.
- Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.
- Neighborhood Facility Recreation Center (900 Elm Avenue) – Summer RAYS
- 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday
- Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m.
- Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.
- Parkview Elementary (260 Elm Avenue) – Summer School
- 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday
- Breakfast ONLY, 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.
- Parkview Elementary (260 Elm Avenue) – 21st Century
- 7/5/22 – 7/29/22 Monday-Friday
- Lunch ONLY, 12 – 2 p.m.
- Simonsdale Elementary (4841 Clifford Street) – Summer School
- 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday
- Breakfast ONLY, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.
- Swanson Homes (1746 South Street)
- 6/27/22 – 9/1/22 Monday-Thursday
- Lunch ONLY, 12 – 2 p.m.
- Victory Elementary (2828 Greenwood Drive) – Starbase Victory
- 6/27/22 – 8/4/22 Monday-Thursday
- Lunch ONLY, 12 – 2 p.m.
- Manor High School (1401 Elmhurst Lane) – Football
- 6/20/22 – 8/26/22 - Monday-Friday
- Supper ONLY, 4:30 -- 6 p.m.
- Zion Baptist Church (225 Hatton Street) – Legacy Learning Academy
- 6/27/22– 8/26/22 Monday-Friday
- Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m.
- Lunch 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.