Portsmouth USDA Summer Food Service Program locations

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth children who rely on school lunches will be able to pick up meals over the summer.

The Portsmouth Department of Parks & Recreation is participating in the USDA Summer Food Service Program, the city said.

Free meals will be provided to all kids on a first-come-first-served basis.

Meals will be provided at the locations below from June 27 through August 31.

Locations for meal pick-up:

Brighton Elementary (1100 Portsmouth Boulevard) – AlphaBest 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m. Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.

Calvary Church (2117 London Boulevard) – Ram’s Youth Summer Program 6/27/22 – 8/5/22 Monday-Friday Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m. Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.

Cavalier Manor Recreation Center (404 Viking Street) – Summer RAYS 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m. Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.

Churchland Academy (4061 River Shore Road) – Summer RAYS 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m. Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.

Churchland Elementary (5601 Michael Lane) – Summer RAYS 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m. Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.

Churchland Elementary (5601 Michael Lane) – Summer School 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday Breakfast ONLY, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Cradock Middle School (21 Alden Avenue) – Summer School 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday Breakfast ONLY, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.

Cradock Middle School (21 Alden Avenue) – PAL Summer Camp 6/27/22 – 8/11/22 Monday-Thursday Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m. Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.

Cradock Recreation Center (308 Allen Road) – Summer RAYS 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m. Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.

Douglass Park Elementary (34 Grand Street) – Summer School 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday Breakfast ONLY, 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

Douglass Park Elementary (34 Grand Street) – 21st Century 7/5/22 – 7/29/22 Monday-Friday Breakfast 9 -- 10 a.m. Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.

Hodges Manor Elementary (1201 Cherokee Road) – AlphaBest 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m. Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.

Hope Charitable Services (3517 Winchester Drive) 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday Breakfast 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.

Waterview (3649 Hartford Street) – Summer RAYS 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m. Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.

Joseph E. Parker Recreation Center (3649 Hartford Street) – Summer RAYS 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday Breakfast 8 -- 9 a.m. Lunch 12 – 2:00 p.m.

Mariner Christian Academy (6006 Churchland Boulevard) – Grove Baptist 6/27/22 – 8/31/22 Monday-Friday Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m. Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.

Neighborhood Facility Recreation Center (900 Elm Avenue) – Summer RAYS 6/27/22 – 8/19/22 Monday-Friday Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m. Lunch 12 – 2 p.m.

Parkview Elementary (260 Elm Avenue) – Summer School 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday Breakfast ONLY, 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

P arkview Elementary (260 Elm Avenue) – 21st Century 7/5/22 – 7/29/22 Monday-Friday Lunch ONLY, 12 – 2 p.m.

Simonsdale Elementary (4841 Clifford Street) – Summer School 6/27/22 – 7/28/22 Monday-Thursday Breakfast ONLY, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Swanson Homes (1746 South Street) 6/27/22 – 9/1/22 Monday-Thursday Lunch ONLY, 12 – 2 p.m.

Victory Elementary (2828 Greenwood Drive) – Starbase Victory 6/27/22 – 8/4/22 Monday-Thursday Lunch ONLY, 12 – 2 p.m.

Manor High School (1401 Elmhurst Lane) – Football 6/20/22 – 8/26/22 - Monday-Friday Supper ONLY, 4:30 -- 6 p.m.

