Rabid fox attacks two people at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

The Hampton-Peninsula Health District said the attack took place on July 5, 2021.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Health officials said a rabid fox attacked two people who were at Busch Gardens Williamsburg Monday.

The Hampton-Peninsula Health District said the fox died shortly after the attack.

The health district asked that anyone who has information about any possible exposure to the fox to call the health district. An exposure can be a bite or scratch. It also can involve contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, or mouth.

The number to call is (757) 603-4277.

Because exposures also include direct contact between a pet and the rabid fox, the health district provided the after-hours phone number for James City County/Williamsburg Animal Control. That number is (757) 565-0370.

The district provided these rabies prevention guidelines: