Rabid raccoon found in Norfolk neighborhood

The Norfolk Department of Public Health said the raccoon was found in the 2900 block of Kimball Loop on August 9.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above previously aired on July 12, 2021.

A juvenile raccoon found in the Grandy Village area of Norfolk was infected with the rabies virus, health officials said Wednesday.

The raccoon died and was sent to the Virginia Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond for testing. It tested positive for the virus Tuesday.

The department reported that no one was exposed to the infected raccoon. Those who have been bitten or scratched by a raccoon in the area should call 757-683-2712.

Rabies is fatal but preventable if treatment starts early, the department said.

Here are some tips health officials shared to prevent being infected:

Keep dogs and cats up-to-date on vaccinations

Keep pets confined to your home and yard

Keep your yards free of food that could attract wild animals

Don't handle, touch or take in stray or wild animals

Make sure adults and children report any animal bites or scratches

Report stray or unvaccinated animals to Animal Control at 757-664-7387

Report all animal or human exposures to the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712