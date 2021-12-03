Health officials warn of rabid raccoon in Poquoson

The raccoon was found in the area of Moore Road and Twin Creek Road.

POQUOSON, Va. — Health officials are alerting residents and businesses in the area of Moore Road and Twin Creek Road in Poquoson that a raccoon has tested positive for the rabies virus.

If anyone knows someone who was exposed to this animal (bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth), they're asked to contact the Environmental Health office of the Peninsula Health Department at (757) 594-7340. Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal. After hours, please call the Poquoson/Newport News Animal Control at (757) 595-7387.

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease that is carried by mammals and has been in the wild animal population on the Peninsula since the mid-1980s.

The Peninsula Health District would like to remind all citizens to follow these four important rabies prevention guidelines: