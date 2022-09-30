Rabid raccoon found in Lake Meade Park area of Suffolk

The dog that caught the rabid animal was vaccinated for rabies.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A pet dog in Suffolk caught a raccoon that was later determined to have the rabies virus, Virginia Health Department officials said.

The raccoon was caught in the Lake Meade Park area of Suffolk. The dog was fortunately vaccinated against rabies, and will receive a booster shot and also undergo a 45-day confinement period as a precaution.

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. It kills almost any mammal or human that gets sick from it, according to the Suffolk Health Department.

The rabies virus is mainly in the saliva and brain of rabid animals. It can be transmitted through a bite or getting saliva or brain tissue in a wound, eye, nose, or mouth.

It's important to keep your pets vaccinated and avoid any contact with wild animals.

If you think you or your pet might have come into contact with a rabid animal, call Suffolk Animal Control at (757) 514-7855 or the Suffolk Health Department at (757) 514-4751.