Raccoon in Newport News tests positive for rabies

The health department asked anyone who was in contact with a raccoon in the River Point Circle and Flax Mill Road areas of Menchville to get in touch with it.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Peninsula Health District said a raccoon that may have been in contact with people and animals in the Menchville area tested positive for rabies.

If you live in the around River Point Circle and Flax Mill Road and you or your pet interacted directly with a racoon, health officials asked that you contact them at 757-594-7340. Exposure to a rabid animal can include through bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, or mouth.

If you need to contact someone after work hours, you can call Newport News Animal Control at 757-595-7387.