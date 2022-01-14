Raccoon found in Sewells Gardens area of Norfolk had rabies

The city of Norfolk asked anyone who has recently been bitten or scratched by a raccoon near that neighborhood to call the city at 757-683-2712.

NORFOLK, Va. — A raccoon found in the Sewells Gardens corner of Norfolk tested positive for rabies.

On Friday, the city of Norfolk asked anyone who has recently been bitten or scratched by a raccoon near that neighborhood to call the city at 757-683-2712.

A Norfolk spokesperson said the sick raccoon was found on Jan. 11 on South Quail Street. It later died, and the Norfolk Department of Public Health sent it to Richmond for testing.

On Thursday, the Virginia Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services confirmed the animal had rabies.

Rabies is preventable with treatment, but it's extremely fatal when cases go left unattended.

Here are some ways to lower your chances of coming into contact with rabies: