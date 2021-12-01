Red Cross asking for blood donors urgently

The Red Cross said 2021 was a difficult year not only in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also because of an unusually high number of natural disasters.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from September 2021.

The American Red Cross is sending out an urgent request for blood donors.

"As a result of low blood donor turnout in recent months, the Red Cross is heading into the holidays with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade at this time of year," the website reads.

Updates from the Red Cross said 2021 was a difficult year not only in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also an unusually high number of natural disasters (like hurricanes or wildfires).

Gail McGovern, the American Red Cross President & CEO, said the situation has been dire for the country's most vulnerable.

"Join us to give hope this holiday season by making a financial donation for families and individuals facing their darkest hours from a disaster, or by donating blood to help us overcome our nation’s emergency blood shortage," she wrote.

In October, the Red Cross was reporting emergency blood shortages, nationwide.

"Donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year, with September and October having the lowest national blood inventory levels in more than a decade," a spokesperson wrote.