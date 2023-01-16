Blood drive being held at Jamestown Settlement

Experts say the need for all kinds of blood donations goes up every year after the holidays.

JAMESTOWN, Va. — Health officials are calling on people to give blood this winter. Experts say the need for all kinds of blood donations goes up every year after the holidays.

On Tuesday, January 17, the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive at Jamestown Settlement.

It's an all-day event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To make an appointment or for additional information, call 757-253-5549 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with the sponsor code "JAMESTOWN."