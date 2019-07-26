NORFOLK, Virginia — Senator Mark Warner (D) met with healthcare advocates and Virginians with pre-existing conditions as part of a Senate effort to uphold the Affordable Care Act.

“With the Affordable Care Act, there are protections,” said Warner. “If you've got a pre-existing condition: asthma, diabetes, other chronic illnesses, you can still get insurance.”

President Obama's signature healthcare law is currently at stake if an appeals court agrees with a Texas-based federal judge who ruled in December that the individual mandate, which requires all Americans to purchase health insurance coverage or pay a penalty, was unconstitutional.

The Trump Administration says the Affordable Care Act limits the choice of healthcare options and is skyrocketing health insurance premiums.

But, Warner said more than three million Virginians with pre-existing conditions will lose coverage or pay more for health care if the Affordable Care Act is overturned. Warner argues the Trump administration is promoting “junk” healthcare plans that don’t protect individuals.

“Someone pays for insurance, but [then] they discover the policy doesn't really have coverage that's needed,” said Warner.

Next week, Warner said he will unveil new legislation that will protect Americans with pre-existing conditions.