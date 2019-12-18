RICHMOND, Va. — A new state report says Virginia is the only state in the country whose workers' compensation system doesn't cover injuries sustained through repetitive work activities, like repeatedly lifting boxes over several weeks.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission recommended in a recently released report that Virginia should allow such injuries to be compensated. The report said stakeholders argued that potential high costs to employers are why Virginia doesn't allow such injuries to be claimed through workers' compensation.

But the report said such injuries are not a "major cost driver" of workers' compensation premiums in other states.

Here's a break down of what the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission recommends:

