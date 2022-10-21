Respiratory illnesses among children on the rise in Hampton Roads: CHKD official

Health experts say there's a rising number of children coming down with a viral infection called respiratory syncytial virus or RSV.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Cooler temperatures, more indoor gatherings and less mask-wearing are partly to blame for a surge in child respiratory sickness nationwide, according to health experts.

They also say a rising number of babies 2 years old or under, along with older high-risk children, are coming down with a viral infection called respiratory syncytial virus or RSV.

Parents across the country and in Virginia are seeing RSV recently affect the health and breathing of their little ones. In turn, pediatric health systems nationwide grapple with an uptick in respiratory illnesses.

Close to home, it is the same story at Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters (CHKD).

"We are seeing an increase," said CHKD Director of Infection Prevention and Control Barbara Stein. "The big ticket items that we have not normally been seeing this volume is the RSV and the flu."

To help put things in perspective, Stein told 13News Now that at last check on Friday, 57 patients were in isolation. She said the record number is in the 60s.

"I would not say that we're overwhelmed right this second, but we're much busier than we have been. We are seeing a lot of patients and a huge increase in our viral respiratory patient load. We are still taking patients. We are not diverting, but we are very, very busy," Stein added.

And Stein pointed out that while only some hit with the virus will need to go to the hospital, everyone can take preventive measures.

"If they're in daycare, just be alert, know when to go to the hospital, which is if they're having trouble breathing. Other than that, I think our routine measures and potentially masking if you're worried," said Stein.

Stein also added the following, if you have a newborn: "It may be a good idea to limit how many people come around your baby and your under-2-year-old. If they're sick, don't let them come. Make sure everybody washes their hands."

Like other healthcare professionals, Stein urges those ages six months and older to get their flu shot. There is an opportunity to get one at Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 21.