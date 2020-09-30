x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Health

Riverside Health to give free flu shots during drive-thru clinics in Newport News, Hampton

The free flu shots will be able for patients 14 and up while supplies last.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Riverside Health System is hosting free drive-thru flu shot clinics across the Peninsula in October.

The free flu shots will be able for patients 14 and up while supplies last.

The drive-thru clinics will take place at the following locations:

  •  Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Drive-Thru Clinic
    Riverside Medical Office Building – Hampton, 850 Enterprise Parkway, Hampton, Virginia 23666
  • Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Outdoor Clinic (park and walk up)
    Riverside Wellness & Fitness Center – Peninsula, 12650 Jefferson Ave. Newport News, Virginia 23602
  • Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Drive-Thru Clinic
    Newport News Medical Office Building at Riverside Regional Medical Center, 500 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News, Virginia 23601

Masks will be required at all times at the clinic. Temperature checks and additional safety screenings will be required before any patient receives a flu shot.

For more information about Riverside Health System and the 2020 flu shot clinic series, visit www.riversideonline.com/flu.

Related Articles