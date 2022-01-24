New Beginnings: Samaritan House in Virginia Beach to open facility for survivors of human trafficking

Once completed, the facility will be able to assist up to eight people at a time.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is from a separate story that aired on Dec. 15, 2020.

A local nonprofit that is focused on helping victims of different types of violence is expanding its services and creating a new facility for survivors.

Samaritan House, which is located in Virginia Beach, is breaking ground on what will be a residential and treatment facility for those who are 18 and under that have escaped or been rescued from human trafficking.

The facility, which will be called "The Hallow," has had multiple years of campaigning in the making. It will cost more than $3.5 million but will serve a community need.

“We are excited to break ground on ‘The Hallow’ as young survivors of human trafficking in Hampton Roads have few options for safe housing that can address their needs,” said Robin Gauthier, the executive director of Samaritan House.

“Oftentimes, unverified relatives, temporary shelter or foster care may be available, but are not the best option for trafficked youth that come to us with severe mental health and physical issues. And many times, trafficked youth are placed in juvenile detention for their protection, which exacerbates their unique problems."

Once completed, the facility will be able to assist up to eight people at a time.

It will be fully licensed by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health, which means it will provide a variety of programs ranging from equine therapy to individual counseling and case management.

"‘The Hallow’ will be a safe refuge for these young survivors to begin healing,” Gauthier said.

It will be located in the Lynnhaven area, with a specific address not being provided due to the sensitivity of the situation.

If you want to learn more about the services that the Samaritan House provides, click here.