WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators have introduced bipartisan legislation to expand telehealth services.

It would be offered through Medicare to improve health outcomes, make it easier for patients to connect with their doctors, and help cut costs for patients and providers.

A companion legislation has been introduced in the House of Representatives.

The Creating Opportunities Now for Necessary and Effective Care Technologies (CONNECT) for Health Act of 2019 would build on the progress to increase the use of telehealth through Medicare.

The legislation would do the following:

Provide the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) the authority to waive telehealth restrictions when necessary

Remove geographic and originating site restrictions for services like mental health and emergency medical care;

Allow rural health clinics and other community-based health care centers to provide telehealth services; and

Require a study to explore more ways to expand telehealth services so that more people can access health care services in their own homes.

“I’ve seen firsthand how hard it can be for Virginians to access health care in rural or underserved communities,” said Sen. Warner. “From my time as Governor through my years in the Senate, I’ve constantly pushed to use innovation to increase health care accessibility for Virginians. This legislation will allow more individuals across Virginia and our country to take advantage of telehealth services that require less travel time and provide affordable, quality care.”

The CONNECT for Health Act of 2019 has the support of more than 100 organizations.

