NORFOLK, Va. — Sentara Healthcare is preparing for the 2019-2020 flu season. Are you?

To make getting a flu shot even easier, Sentara is offering a drive-thru event on Saturday, October 12. Any adult can drive by and get a free flu shot.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. rain or shine. Flu shots will be given out until Sentara locations run out of supplies.

In total, 11 Senatra locations are offering the drive-thru flu shots throughout Hampton Roads.

Click here for a full list of locations.

No appointments are needed residents to receive a flu shot.

