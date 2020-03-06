Sentara Healthcare offering free COVID-19 testing in James City County

The county said the coronavirus screening would be available to people who are in underserved communities in which testing is lacking.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County said that Sentara Healthcare would provide free COVID-19 testing to people who are in underserved communities in the county.

The Peninsula Health District partnered with the health care system to make the coronavirus screenings available.

The testing is for people who are experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom, living or working in a group setting, or who are at high-risk for exposure. Symptoms or combinations of symptoms include:

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Feeling feverish

Body aches

Headache

Sore throat

Runny nose

Loss of taste or smell

Diarrhea

In the elderly, there may also be a change in behavior and/or appetite.

Priority for the free testing will be given to:

Communities that are underserved and uninsured

People working high-risk jobs for transmission

People living living in a group setting with high risk of exposure

People living in public housing

People who are homeless

Senior citizens with symptoms

The testing dates, times, and locations are:

June 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Williamsburg House of Mercy, 10 Harrison Avenue

June 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., New Zion Baptist Church, 3991 Longhill Road

June 8, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Toano Middle School, 7817 Richmond Rd, Toano

June 9, 1 p.m.-6 p.m., James River Elementary School, 8901 Pocahontas Trail

Testing is limited and available on a first come, first served basis.

There will be tents and tables set up. People can choose between a “drive-through option or walk-up option. Anyone interested in being tested has to follow social distancing guidelines at all times.

The testing event lines will be cut off 15 minutes prior to the end of testing time. Anyone who's in line before that cutoff will be seen as long as tests are available.

Testing is free and confidential. Sentara Healthcare staff perform all nasal swab testing. They will call people with their results, both negative and positive, within 72 hours of test collection; however, it may take longer in certain circumstances. Positive results are the teams first priority.