Health

Sentara Healthcare, Virginia Beach Health Department offering free flu shots in October

Flu shots are free with most health insurance plans. Even without health insurance, here are some options to get flu immunizations for free.

NORFOLK, Va. — There's no question that the flu can bring serious complications to young children and older adults who catch it - and with the first pediatric case of flu detected in Hampton Roads in early October, the time for preventative shots is here.

October 10

Sentara Healthcare is offering 12 free, drive-through flu shot events through the area on October 10, from 8 a.m. to noon.

These locations will serve people 18-years-and-older, on a first-come first-serve basis.

  • Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
    (On the campus of College of the Ablemarle)
    1208 N. Road Street
    Elizabeth City, NC, 27909

  • Sentara Gloucester Medical Arts
    5659 Parkway Drive
    Gloucester, VA, 23061

  • Sentara Independence
    800 Independence Boulevard
    Virginia Beach, VA, 23455

  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
    830 Kempsville Road
    Norfolk, VA, 23502

  • Sentara Geddy Outpatient Center
    400 Sentara Circle
    Williamsburg, VA, 23188

  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
    600 Gresham Drive
    Norfolk, VA, 23502

  • Sentara Obici Hospital
    2800 Godwin Blvd
    Suffolk, VA, 23434

  • Sentara Port Warwick
    1031 Loftis Boulevard
    Newport News, VA, 23606

  • Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
    2025 Glenn Mitchell Drive
    Virginia Beach , VA, 23456

  • Sentara St. Luke’s
    (Located off Route 258 / Brewers Neck Blvd)
    20209 Sentara Way
    Carrollton, VA, 23314

  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
    1060 First Colonial Road
    Virginia Beach, VA, 23454

  • Sentara CarePlex Hospital
    3000 Coliseum Drive
    Hampton, VA, 23666

October 17

The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is offering a drive-through flu shot event on October 17 at Green Run High School on Dahlia Drive.

There are 800 doses of the shot available, and they'll be given (free of charge) to the first people who come to the drive-through.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will serve residents aged 3 and up.

Coordinators ask that parents bring immunization records for children between the ages of 3 and 8 years old, if possible.

You must wear a face mask to participate.

