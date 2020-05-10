Sentara Healthcare, Virginia Beach Health Department offering free flu shots in October

Flu shots are free with most health insurance plans. Even without health insurance, here are some options to get flu immunizations for free.

NORFOLK, Va. — There's no question that the flu can bring serious complications to young children and older adults who catch it - and with the first pediatric case of flu detected in Hampton Roads in early October, the time for preventative shots is here.

October 10

Sentara Healthcare is offering 12 free, drive-through flu shot events through the area on October 10, from 8 a.m. to noon.

These locations will serve people 18-years-and-older, on a first-come first-serve basis.

Sentara Albemarle Medical Center

(On the campus of College of the Ablemarle)

1208 N. Road Street

Elizabeth City, NC, 27909





5659 Parkway Drive

Gloucester, VA, 23061





800 Independence Boulevard

Virginia Beach, VA, 23455





830 Kempsville Road

Norfolk, VA, 23502





400 Sentara Circle

Williamsburg, VA, 23188





600 Gresham Drive

Norfolk, VA, 23502





2800 Godwin Blvd

Suffolk, VA, 23434





1031 Loftis Boulevard

Newport News, VA, 23606





2025 Glenn Mitchell Drive

Virginia Beach , VA, 23456





(Located off Route 258 / Brewers Neck Blvd)

20209 Sentara Way

Carrollton, VA, 23314





1060 First Colonial Road

Virginia Beach, VA, 23454





3000 Coliseum Drive

Hampton, VA, 23666

October 17

The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is offering a drive-through flu shot event on October 17 at Green Run High School on Dahlia Drive.

There are 800 doses of the shot available, and they'll be given (free of charge) to the first people who come to the drive-through.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will serve residents aged 3 and up.

Coordinators ask that parents bring immunization records for children between the ages of 3 and 8 years old, if possible.