Sentara Healthcare, Virginia Beach Health Department offering free flu shots in October

NORFOLK, Va. — There's no question that the flu can bring serious complications to young children and older adults who catch it - and with the first pediatric case of flu detected in Hampton Roads in early October, the time for preventative shots is here.
Flu shots are free with most health insurance plans. Even without health insurance, here are some options to get flu immunizations for free.
October 10
Sentara Healthcare is offering 12 free, drive-through flu shot events through the area on October 10, from 8 a.m. to noon.
These locations will serve people 18-years-and-older, on a first-come first-serve basis.
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
(On the campus of College of the Ablemarle)
1208 N. Road Street
Elizabeth City, NC, 27909
- Sentara Gloucester Medical Arts
5659 Parkway Drive
Gloucester, VA, 23061
- Sentara Independence
800 Independence Boulevard
Virginia Beach, VA, 23455
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
830 Kempsville Road
Norfolk, VA, 23502
- Sentara Geddy Outpatient Center
400 Sentara Circle
Williamsburg, VA, 23188
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
600 Gresham Drive
Norfolk, VA, 23502
- Sentara Obici Hospital
2800 Godwin Blvd
Suffolk, VA, 23434
- Sentara Port Warwick
1031 Loftis Boulevard
Newport News, VA, 23606
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
2025 Glenn Mitchell Drive
Virginia Beach , VA, 23456
- Sentara St. Luke’s
(Located off Route 258 / Brewers Neck Blvd)
20209 Sentara Way
Carrollton, VA, 23314
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
1060 First Colonial Road
Virginia Beach, VA, 23454
- Sentara CarePlex Hospital
3000 Coliseum Drive
Hampton, VA, 23666
October 17
The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health is offering a drive-through flu shot event on October 17 at Green Run High School on Dahlia Drive.
There are 800 doses of the shot available, and they'll be given (free of charge) to the first people who come to the drive-through.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will serve residents aged 3 and up.
Coordinators ask that parents bring immunization records for children between the ages of 3 and 8 years old, if possible.
You must wear a face mask to participate.