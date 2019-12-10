NORFOLK, Va. — It's not your average drive-thru. This year, getting your flu shot is as easy as pulling up and rolling down your window.

“So convenient. We’ve been doing this for years,” Norfolk resident Billy Daniels said.

“It’s well worth it. It’s a great service they provide. But my arm hurts! I’m going to go home and go to bed!”

No need to leave your car, no appointment necessary - and best of all, it’s free.

“I love it," Patrick Hitchings said after getting his flu shot.

"It’s great. It makes it super easy!”

Sentara hosted eleven drive-thru flu shot clinics across Hampton Roads, Saturday morning.

RELATED: Centers for Disease Control urges pregnant women to get flu shot

Support services director Shannon Murphy said this is the first time Sentara Norfolk General Hospital has done a drive-thru flu shot clinic.

“It’s been a great turn out so far. We weren’t sure what to expect. We’ve had a great turn out form visitors at the hospital, as well as community members,” Murphy said.

“It’s an important community initiative just to prevent illness in the community, hopefully, prevent ER visits and other things and loss of work.”

It’s also a way for nurses in-training to get some hands-on experience.

“We have nursing students out today and they’re able to get some training hours which is so important,” Murphy said.

The flu shot clinic runs from 8 a.m. to noon.

RELATED: FREE FLU SHOTS: Hampton Roads districts hosting free clinics

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.