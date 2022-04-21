Sentara opens clinic for cancer patients, combining holistic treatment with traditional medicine

The Norfolk clinic will provide holistic treatments, including acupuncture, yoga, Tai Chi, and pet therapy, to accompany traditional cancer treatment.

NORFOLK, Va. — Sentara Healthcare opened an integrative therapy clinic for cancer patients that combine traditional medicine with holistic treatment, the first of its kind in Hampton Roads.

The Carrillo Kern Center for Integrative Therapies is located at the Sentara Brock Cancer Center in Norfolk. It provides a wide range of services to accompany traditional cancer treatment, including acupuncture, massage, nutrition, reiki, yoga, Tai Chi, meditation, art therapy, and pet therapy.

The idea behind integrative therapy is to help people cope with the stress that comes with having cancer and the side effects of treatment. This means treating the mind, body, and soul.

“Integrative therapies can be very successful in providing patients relief from uncomfortable symptoms physically, emotionally, and spiritually throughout their cancer journey,” Dr. Ying Li, the co-medical director of the clinic, said in a news release.

According to Sentara, the clinic will be the first in the region to integrate a range of these services into a patient’s care plan.

Patients are eligible for integrative therapy services from the time of cancer diagnosis through the first year post-treatment. Many of the services are free to patients, while other services that aren't covered by insurance will be offered at discounted rates.

The services aren't limited to patients of the Sentara Brock Cancer Center, either. Any cancer patient or survivor can visit the clinic.

Sentara said donations will help offset the costs of the services provided by the clinic. You can do so through the Sentara Foundation.