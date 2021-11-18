Sentara offers free mental health services to healthcare workers in Virginia, North Carolina

Up to 40,000 healthcare professionals can receive free services for up to a year.

NORFOLK, Va. — Rising cases and overcrowded hospitals became a norm during the COVID-19 pandemic and it exhausted many healthcare professionals.

It's why Sentara Healthcare partnered with meQuilibrium or meQ last year, an app that offers mental and emotional health resources.

"Multiple different portions of the app, you'll get an opportunity to weigh in on your feelings about your motivation level, your stress level," said Robert Krebbs, the vice president of Value Based Care.

It addresses your needs and offers advice to help you cope. Nearly 2,000 Sentara employees use meQ. Krebbs helped to launch the idea for Sentara workers. He says it's successful.

"It's really positive," he said. "They like it. They appreciate the support."

Because of its success, Sentara is offering this service to all healthcare professionals in Virginia and North Carolina free of charge. Up to 40,000 healthcare workers can receive this service for up to a year.

.@sentarahealth has been offering mental health and emotional resources to its employees since the pandemic began.



Now, they're expanding its service to 40,000 healthcare professionals outside of the health system for free. pic.twitter.com/uc7mAU70zq — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) November 18, 2021

"The idea is that we want to make sure that we're completing our commitment to the community of helping to deal with provider resilience and avoiding provider burnout."

Sentara hopes to support the medical community.

"Really we're hoping we get widespread adoption of it simply because we know and we believe in it," he said.