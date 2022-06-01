Sentara Healthcare postpones non-emergent surgeries amid surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations

The postponement will start Monday, Jan. 10, allowing the healthcare system to reassign team members to areas with a more urgent need.

NORFOLK, Va. — Sentara Healthcare is postponing all hospital-based non-emergent surgeries, procedures, and diagnostic testing amid a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Norfolk-based healthcare system said its hospitals are currently treating more COVID-19 patients than ever before. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Sentara's facilities more than doubled within the week and more than quadrupled within the last month.

Sentara's pause coincides with a recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Virginia. The state's Department of Health reported over 18,000 new cases on Friday morning.

The postponement will start Monday, Jan. 10, allowing the healthcare system to reassign team members to areas with a more urgent need.

All impacted procedures, surgeries, and diagnostic testing will be rescheduled to a later date after the surge passes. All lifesaving and emergency surgeries and procedures will continue.

Those who need medical care can utilize a virtual care appointment, an in-office visit with Sentara Medical Group, or visit the nearest emergency department if urgent.