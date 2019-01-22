NORFOLK, Va. — Sentara Healthcare is participating in the first annual “Human Papillomavirus Awareness Week.”

HPV is a virus that you can catch through direct contact like kissing or more. There are more than 100 types of HPV and while nearly all men and women get some type of it at some point in their life, only a few cause cancers.

Still, HPV is the leading cause of mouth and throat cancer in America.

So from now through next Monday, there’ll be free one-hour webinars online with experts in the health community who will teach patients and providers about different HPV related topics.

Doctor Matthew Bak is one of those experts educating the community about HPV’s link to cancer, through a Facebook Live on January 22 at 2:15 p.m.

The virus is so prevalent in the Hampton Roads community, that Sentara Healthcare received a grant from the American Cancer Society to teach the community about the virus and prevention.

Surgeons at the Sentara EVMS Head and Neck centers are the only doctors in Hampton Roads who use a minimally invasive surgery, with the Flex Robotic System, to remove mouth and throat cancers.

So, how do you protect yourself?

Use safe sex practices and avoid having a high number of sexual partners.

Also, if you’re between the ages of 9 and 45 -- get vaccinated.

The vaccine “Gardasil 9,” comes in two to three shots you can get, depending on your age.

There can be some side effects from the shots, but severe risks are low, just like other shots.

According to the Head and Neck Cancer organization, you can tell if you have throat cancer if you have throat or ear pain, trouble swallowing, changes in your voice and a painless lump in your neck for more than two weeks.

If you have those signs, go see a doctor right away for the best treatment.

The awareness week was organized by the American Medical Women’s Association.