Sentara to resume performing elective procedures

Additionally, Sentara said additional protective measures are being put into place at their hospitals and care facilities.

NORFOLK, Va. — Sentara Healthcare said it would begin allowing elective procedures again beginning Friday, days after Gov. Ralph Northam gave the go-ahead for such procedures to resume.

Northam originally imposed a ban in March in an effort to reserve capacity in the state’s health care system for coronavirus patients and personal protective equipment such as face masks for providers treating those patients.

On Wednesday, Northam said the state has avoided a surge in hospitalized patients like in Italy and New York and is in a much better spot in terms of having enough supplies and capacities than it was a few weeks ago.

Sentara said patients awaiting information about their delayed surgery or procedure will be contacted by their physician or site of care to discuss rescheduling.

Patients who are scheduled and approved for surgeries or procedures must meet specific requirements, including passing standard COVID-19 screenings, and may be required to undergo testing for COVID-19 prior to their surgery or procedure.

Sentara said patients are encouraged to continue using telehealth and virtual care options as much as possible for routine care and non-urgent issues. Visit Sentara.com/GetCareNow for convenient care options.

Additionally, Sentara said additional protective measures are being put into place at their hospitals and care facilities.

No one will be allowed inside without first being screened for signs of COVID-19:

If a person seeking care screens positive with a fever and/or symptoms of COVID-19, they will be directed to a dedicated respiratory unit for further treatment.

If a visitor screens positive with a fever and/or symptoms of COVID-19, they will be asked to go home and self-quarantine until their symptoms improve, or they may seek further care.

If an employee screens positive with a fever and/or symptoms of COVID-19, the employee will be asked to return home and will be given further instructions for care.

Sentara also asks that all patients and visitors follow CDC guidance and wear a mask or face covering when visiting a medical facility.

Masks are provided to all employees, whether they're directly involved in patient care or not.