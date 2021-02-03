Sentara Vascular Specialists seeing uptick in people getting blood clots from COVID-19

A swollen, discolored, or painful leg can be a sign of a blood clot.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — COVID-19 is a disease that can affects the lungs, but another common complication when catching the virus is cardiovascular issues.

Vascular Specialists at Sentara Healthcare say they've noticed an uptick in people getting blood clots from COVID-19.

“We’ve absolutely seen an uptick in the office and in the emergency rooms, admitted to the hospitals with venous blood clots, DVTs in their legs and pulmonary embolisms and seeing larger volumes of clots too,” Dr. David Dexter explained.

Dr. David Dexter, a Vascular Surgeon at Sentara Norfolk General, said warning signs of a blood clot include leg pain and swelling. He said some people won’t show symptoms right away.

“Unfortunately, what we have been seeing with COVID is there is a high number of people with asymptomatic blood clots or at least asymptomatic blood clots early on," Dexter explained. "It’s not until after they are home and recovering, discharged from the hospital when we find the actual clot.”

Dr. Dexter said if you develop symptoms, see a doctor right away. He said a blood clot could be life-threatening.

“I can’t stress that enough. When people come in with late disease, it may be more severe, they may need something different, something more aggressive than if they would have gotten help days, weeks, or sometimes months ago,” Dexter said.

A Virginia Beach man, 46-year-old Dave Champion, said his life took a turn he never expected. He got sick last year and has not recovered.

“In February, I got sick. I had pneumonia and the flu at the same time with a temperature but at that time they weren’t testing anyone for COVID-19," Champion said.

Champion is retired from the Navy. He is a well-known DJ and photographer. Once he got sick, he had to stop what he was doing and focus on surviving.

“For a total of three months, I couldn’t do anything for myself. I was in the hospital I couldn’t survive off regular air," he said. "They had to put me on a lot of oxygen.”

Last June, Champion said an antibody test showed he had COVID-19. In the past year, he’s dealt with blood clots and most recently getting a double lung transplant. He’s now in rehab at a facility near the University of Virginia. Champion now calls his life a second chance.

“I used to work so much, and grind so much just trying to work and take care of the kids that I got a chance to stop and smell the roses like I should have.”

Champion said if you are feeling “off," make sure and go to the doctor. He said it could end up saving your life.