Severe liver disease reported in upwards of 100 children nationwide. What we know so far:

Five children have died of hepatitis with unknown causes over the past seven months, according to the CDC.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday they are looking into more than 100 cases of severe hepatitis or liver issues among children. Of those reported across certain states in the U.S., five children have died.

A cluster of nine children with unexplained hepatitis from Alabama, dating back to October, prompted further investigation.

"Since that outbreak came to attention, the CDC requested that centers across the country report cases of hepatitis of unknown cause," said UVA Health Director of Pediatric Hepatology Dr. Frank DiPaola. "The word hepatitis means that the liver is inflamed for some reason."

25 states and territories — not including Virginia — reported 109 children with mysterious cases of severe hepatitis since October, according to the CDC. Five of them died.

Additionally, CDC leaders said 90% of the kids had to go to the hospital and 14% needed a new liver.

"Usually, if you're seeing something with the numbers, levels of enzymes they're showing, it's like a Tylenol overdose or something toxic," said Dr. Meredith Good, a pediatrician with Riverside White Stone Family Practice on the Northern Neck.

It's not clear yet what caused the affected children's illnesses. The CDC also said they did not detect viral hepatitis, like A, B or C, among the affected kids. About half of the children under investigation tested positive for what's called adenovirus, but it's unknown how that played a role.

"In adenovirus, it causes a lot of our common, every day complaints," said Dr. Good.

"That's not to say that every child who becomes sick with adeno[virus] is going to develop that problem," DiPaola added.

DiPaola also mentioned some symptoms of hepatitis include fatigue, itchiness, pale stool, dark urine and yellowing of eyes or skin.

Doctors want everyone to keep up good hygiene. Although viral hepatitis is not currently linked to the children's cases, doctors still highly encourage vaccination.