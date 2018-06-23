VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- People around the world may know musician Bob Marley for his professional life, filled with songs of love, pride, and pain. What they may not know is what led to the Jamaican singer's death. The avid soccer player thought a spot under his toenail was a sports injury, but in 1977, Marley found out it was a rare form of melanoma, and aggressive form of skin cancer that eventually spread to his brain and other vital organs. Marley died in 1981 at the age of 36.

More than a decade later, Norfolk dermatologist Dr. Fred Quarles successfully treated a woman who had the same type of rare skin cancer that killed Marley. People with dark skin are more susceptible to this kind of skin cancer which often is found on parts of the body that are rarely exposed to the sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays.

"We get a type of melanoma called 'acral lentiginous melanoma.' It's more of a superficial spot that may look like a freckle, but if you have a very dark spot in your palm sole, under your fingernail, or if you notice something in the mouth that doesn't look right, don't hesitate to get it checked out," said Quarles, explaining the dangers that often are hiding in plain sight.

Surgical assistant Vicky Inman saw something that didn't look right more than 20 years ago. The native of Panama found out that what she thought was an acne pimple on the right side of her chin was basal cell carcinoma. UV radiation from the sun causes this form of skin cancer.

"I remember losing sleep that evening," said Inman, recalling the day a doctor delivered the diagnosis.

Inman said as a child in Panama, she did not use sunscreen. Now, she keeps it next to her toothbrush as a reminder to use the protection daily.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, more people are diagnosed with skin cancer each year in the U.S. than all other cancers combined. Since 2008, there has been a 53 percent increase in the number of people diagnosed with melanoma. It is predicted more than 9,300 Americans will die from melanoma this year.

Dr. Brian Johnson has performed skin cancer surgery on 26,000 people. Only about 30 of those patients were people of color, but they had some of the most severe cases.

"The problem with some of the cancers...they are much more severe or much more deadly because we are not aware of it, and we don't think we can get skin cancer," said Johnson.

He recommends if a spot is larger than the head of a pencil eraser, get it checked out by a doctor. He said skin cancer is often asymmetrical; the borders tend to be notched, and they can be black, blue, and red.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, more than 65 percent of African Americans never have used sunscreen. Dermatologists say skin protection should be part of your daily routine that includes the use of sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30.

The Skin Cancer Foundation uses the words of Bob Marley when it advises people of all colors to "get up, stand up" and check out any mole that is changing, bleeding, and doesn't heal.

