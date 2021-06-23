Southeastern Virginia Health System sees unusually high number of open positions, pushes to hire more workers

SEVHS says it has multiple positions it needs to fill following a tough year of the 2020 pandemic, but this health system isn't the only one hiring various workers.

NORFOLK, Va. — Southeastern Virginia Health System is calling for more hands-on deck with several positions open for new workers. Director of Human Resources, Glenda McMurtrie, says the number of open positions is an unusually high number for the health system.

"We're looking at about 20 positions. However, for example, nursing would be one of them, but we need 'X' amount of nurses," McMurtrie explained.

She went on to say, "We are growing as an organization, so we are in need of some new positions...but also, because of COVID last year, people left the workforce and so we need to fill those positions as we are opening back up."

Southeastern Virginia Health System isn't the only medical group with its eyes on potential employees. Both EVMS and Riverside Health System also are hiring for dozens of various positions. Many of those positions range from Medical and Certified Nursing Assistants to Registered Nurses, to Care Managers to clerical work.

McMurtrie says this drop in employees is a result of a number of things, including how more people are reconsidering their options.

"I think it's the law of supply and demand," said McMurtrie. "There's a lot of competition out there now and people have choices."

In response to the competition, McMurtrie says SEVHS is working to make these open positions more flexible for people who may need them.

For the available nursing positions, McMurtrie explained they are "desk nurse positions," and they are a Monday through Friday schedule. She says they are accepting new graduates, but do prefer workers with some experience.