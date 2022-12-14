Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death renews conversation about mental health during holidays

With the stressors of the holiday season, on top of everyday life, local counselors said it’s important to check with yourself and your loved ones.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — As news of Stephen ‘Twitch” Boss’s suicide broke on Wednesday, it’s renewing the conversation surrounding mental health.

The dancer and DJ, best known for his appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died at age 40.

With the stressors of the holiday season, on top of everyday life, some local counselors said it’s important to check with yourself and your loved ones.

December is filled with music, family and bright lights. But for some, life can be a little dimmer this time of year.

A packed schedule, cold weather, absent family members and finances can all take their toll.

"There’s so many financial pressures in a short period of time," Hampton therapist Sharde' O'Rourke said.

She said to combat that pressure, don’t be afraid to take a trip to a warmer climate or say no to events or parties. If it’s money you’re worried about, she encourages budgeting and creating new traditions.

"We grow up with our family traditions from childhood. We can create our own and they don’t have to have anything to do with money," O'Rourke said.

If you are spending time with family this holiday season, Virginia Beach counselor Abigail McBride said that’s the perfect time to check in with each other, especially if you’re noticing abnormal behavior.

"Don’t be shy about saying ‘Hey, how are you feeling? I’m noticing a difference. Can I support you in any way?’ versus just saying ‘Is there something wrong? What’s wrong?’"

McBride also reminds people who are struggling that it’s okay to talk about how you’re feeling, even if that conversation happens on Christmas morning.

"Just because it’s the holiday season, doesn’t mean this has to be a happy-go-lucky time for you and it’s okay if it’s not and we can talk about it," she said.

O’Rourke said above all, check-in and take care of yourself, whatever that looks like.

"If no one takes anything else away from what I say, go get what you need."