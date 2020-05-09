Stressed out about back to school? VB mental health expert shares transition tips

As families and teachers prepare for school, the uncertainty around the new school year is creating anxiety for parents. How can you manage the transitional stress?

NORFOLK, Va. — Masks and COVID-19 protocol signs -- while critically important -- are all reminders of this pandemic, and a mental health professional said that can create some anxiety.

Kurt Hooks is a licensed counselor who has worked his way up from direct care to CEO, so he's seen a lot when it comes to mental health.

"Anxiety can manifest itself as withdrawal, anger, agitation, restlessness, as isolating," explained Hooks, the CEO of Virginia Beach Psychiatric Center.

"Just a lack of structure and the lack of being able to anticipate what this new school day is going to look like, provokes fear and anxiety."

This back-to-school uncertainty can create anxiety for moms and dads who are juggling work and parenting, teachers who are adjusting to the new way of reaching kids, and children -- especially those who thrive on schedules and order.

So, how can you help combat the feelings? Hooks said parents should be proactive.

"Having conversations with their children," he suggested. "Check-ins may be necessary because kids aren't going to necessarily come out with how they're feeling."

And as information becomes available -- share it right away, he said.

"Let the child know, 'Hey this is what this is going to look like,' and even do a verbal rehearsal or simulation to prep the child, so they have less fear and less uncertainty."

Adults also need to take steps to get their own anxiety and wellness under wraps.

"Set a positive tone," Hooks said. "A calm tone in the household is really essential first step -- easier said than done, and sometimes it's a matter of 'fake it til you make it.' Other times, it's okay to show your child you're anxious or distressed, because that normalizes it for them."

Hooks reminds us: it's okay to see a therapist.

Take advantage of tele-health sessions, and if you don't have insurance coverage, remember: there are other options.

"Each city has a community services board, and that is specifically funded and guided for the purpose, in part, for under-served or under-insured."