A new study says eating hot chili peppers could lead to a healthier heart.

The study was conducted by the Mediterranean Neurological Institute in Italy.

More than 25,000 participants had their health status and eating habits monitored over eight years.

Researchers found that the risk of dying from a heart attack was 40% lower among those eating chili peppers at least four times per week.

Death from a stroke was more than half. The study says researchers haven't been able to discern what's at the root of the positive benefits.

Some dieticians believe the chili peppers are a marker for overall healthier eating habits.

People who regularly eat hot chili peppers are probably also eating more fresh foods. Hot peppers are often used to add a little zing to recipes in place of unhealthier options.

Whether the benefits are from healthier habits or the hot peppers themselves—it might be worth spicing up your next meal with a pinch of peppers.

